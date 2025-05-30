Part of Marsaskala's St Thomas Bay closed off for swimmers after restaurant contaminates sea

Swimmers are warned to steer clear of part of St Thomas Bay in Marsaskala after a restaurant in the area contaminated the sea.

In a statement, the Environmental Health Directorate said the bay had to be closed after foul water was discharged into the sea via a rainwater culvert.

This action, taken in accordance with the EU Bathing Water Directive, follows concerns that the discharge may have compromised water quality and could pose a risk to public health.

Bathing in the affected area is not recommended until further notice. The directorate is continuing to monitor the situation and will update the public once the water is deemed safe again.