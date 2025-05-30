Abela considers restricting social media for under 13s, changes to IVF laws

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that the government is considering a legal limit on children under 13 using social media, while also hinting at changes to what he called “restrictive” IVF laws.

“Children should not be spending the majority of their time on social media,” Abela said. “Unfortunately, there are too many cases where this is the reality. Too many children struggle to interact with their peers because the main form of their social interaction is via mobile phone or tablet. As a parent, this is something that worries me a lot.”

Abela made the comments on Friday during the launch of a new national policy for families, titled A Social Plan for the Family 2025–2030. The plan sets out five key areas: social justice for families, promoting healthy relationships, empowerment through knowledge and skills, and ways to improve Malta’s fertility rate.

He said discussions on social media use among children will start soon and may lead to a “legislative intervention to ensure that children under 13 years old have their access to social media regulated.”

Abela added that he did not want to give too much detail in order not to “catalyse the final decision,” but said that any action should follow widespread dialogue.

“But remaining placid, not intervening, and being passive will mean failing our children and our society,” he said. “Children should have access to social media as late as possible, in my opinion.”

Last October, an international study on children’s health found that almost one in four Maltese adolescents aged 11, 13 and 15 show signs of addictive-like behaviour when using social media, with girls found to be more at risk.

Earlier this month, a group of parents at San Anton School launched an initiative to delay giving children a smartphone before age 15 and to stop them from using social media before 16.

Abela also spoke about the country’s IVF laws, calling them too restrictive and unfair.

“Even though Malta offers free IVF treatment, legislation still means that couples travel to Greece for treatment,” he said.

He argued that science has improved people’s chances of becoming parents, and laws should keep up. “As legislators, we would be failing if we do not provide the tools science provides over issues that can be called ‘ethical’ but can also be called hypocritical.”

In 2022, Malta changed its IVF law to allow genetic testing before implantation, so that doctors can check for nine rare conditions, such as Huntington’s disease. At the time, President George Vella did not sign the law due to his personal views. It was instead signed by acting president Frank Bezzina.

Social Justice Minister Michael Falzon also addressed the event, saying that the family policy was shaped by the “lived experiences of children, adults, and even grandparents, who all play a vital role in raising the younger generation.”