British singer John Newman to headline Valletta New Year's Eve celebrations

British singer John Newman will perform at this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations at St George’s Square in Valletta.

Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef said this year's show will include a 10-minute firework spectacular on the Grand Harbour, that will greet the New Year. This will become an annual appointment for New Year’s Eve and may be enjoyed from all areas of the Grand Harbour, he said.

As with previous years, the spectacle will be broadcast live on all local television stations from 10:30pm.

While entrance is free of charge, tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis are to be collected from the Valletta Cultural Agency premises in Republic Street, Valletta, as from 9 December after 10am.

A maximum of four tickets per person may be collected. Due to the current health authority regulations to combat the spread of COVID-19, tickets are limited.

Other artists on the night will include Debrii and The Palace String Orchestra featuring Aidan, Gaia, Jasmine, Klinsmann, Megan, and Ozzylino. This event will be presented by Abel, JD and Martina.

The Valletta Cultural Agency is also currently in discussions with the Malta Tourism Authority and the health authorities to ensure that all the necessary protocols are followed.

The Valletta National New Year’s Eve 2021 Celebrations are organised by G7 Events and supported through a partnership agreement with the Culture Ministry. The event is also supported by the Malta Tourism Authority.

Visit the Valletta Cultural Agency website and Facebook page for more information.