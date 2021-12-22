Family-friendly Christmas events perfect for children this year

The countdown to Christmas is on, and it’s time to start planning some magical family Christmas days out. So, we’ve listed a selection of events to do together as a family to get everyone in a festive mood.

1. Fairyland Santa’s City – Pjazza Tritone, Valletta

The second edition of Fairyland Santa’s City will be taking place from 3 December to 2 January 2022. Following the previous event, Malta’s capital city is set to be transformed into Santa’s city, giving us adults and children Christmas.

2. The Elf on The Shelf: Alive in Concert – Catholic Institute, Floriana

This year The National Children’s Choir will perform alongside their faithful companion, the ‘Elf on the shelf, from 7 December to 12 December 2021. This concert is made so special by the combination of Music, Christmas feeling, fun, and time together. In the end, it will be a fantastic party turned into a concert, which will be creatively produced and choreographed for all attendees.

3. The Magical Illuminated Trail: Walk Thru Edition – Verdala Palace, Rabat

The Magical Illuminated Trail is back, this time as a walk-through experience at the enchanting Verdala Palace in Buskett. The magical after-dark adventure for families now has loads of new attractions. Join the fun between 3 December and 9 January at the Verdala Palace in the Buskett woodland. A spectacular walk-about journey through the walkways of one of Malta’s national historic gems, the Magical Illuminated Trail features hundreds of new, larger-than-life lanterns, illuminated sculptures, light installations, projections and much more.

4. Breakfast with Santa - L-Arka Ta’ Noe, Siggiewi

Breakfast with Santa will take place on 18 and 19 December. Experience Santa’s favourite breakfast at l-Arka ta’ Noé. The ticket includes; Entertainment, breakfast, a photo with Santa and a visit to the animal park. Individuals who are 12 years and over need to have a valid COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate. Children under 12 can attend without a PCR Test if accompanied by a vaccinated parent/guardian.

5. My Little Village: Christmas Edition, Kristu Rxoxt Church, Pembroke

My Little Village: Christmas Edition will be taking place from the 23 to the 29 December. This is an event where children can make lovely role play memories in a life-like village experience. Sessions are an hour-long for children up to 7 years old.

6. Christmas Under the Bridge, Labour Road, Marsa

An event for all the Family - 20 days packed with fun activities for kids of all ages from 11 to 30 December. There will be numerous Christmas stalls available. The Christmas village will be a lovely experience offering unique entertainment on a daily basis featuring: the biggest Christmas Tree to be set up in Malta, the first-ever Christmas Parade with floats and dancers, musical entertainment and sing-along shows, a Santa Clause House, Lifesize crib and more.

7. Christmas at Esplora, Kalkara

During Esplora’s Christmas themed opening hours from 23 December to 6 January, visitors can explore science and technology through the wonders of Christmas and movies. Visitors can enjoy the brand-new science show Lights, Camera, Action as they delve deeper into the fascinating world of film production. It takes visitors on a journey around the globe and explores Earth’s weather and climate to find the perfect Christmas destination. Visitors can also participate in the 12 Days of Christmas science show and sing along as the Christmas Carol is given a scientific twist in a show full of colourful reactions, music, and mind-boggling demonstrations.

8. Third Austrian-German Christmas Market, Riviera Hotel & Spa, Marfa

From 3 to 26 December, the Riviera Hotel & Spa will be holding its third authentic Austrian-German Christmas Market set in the scenic grounds of Marfa Bay. Join to enjoy savoury traditional German Sausages, Chicken on the spit, Kaiserschmarrn, Chocolate Chestnuts and Beef Goulash Soup. The highlight will be homemade Apple Strudel, Christmas Stollen, and Christmas Cookies for those who crave sweets. There is also in-house crafted Gingerbread Houses. Local crafts and gifts will be displayed in traditional Christmas huts, and the festive mood will be enhanced by live music.