menu

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan’s video blog | Lifting restrictions raises many questions

The decision to lift restrictions seems to be based on the need to revive the economy and not burden the State with more handouts

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan 19 May 2020, 4:21pm
Saviour Balzan on lifting of more restrictions

Government’s decision to lift restrictions raises many questions.  The exercise could go wrong and it seems the decision was based on the need to revive the economy and not burden the State with more handouts, Saviour Balzan argues.

The decision is risky and if it turns out to be wrong there will be recriminations.

He also adds that now, with restrictions being lifted everywhere, press conferences should be open to the physical presence of journalists.

Balzan argues that the criticism levelled at journalists is unfair and wrong. "Let us not forget that journalists are the immune system of democracy. If journalists are not there, democracy fails," he says.

Founder and co-owner of MaltaToday, Saviour Balzan has reported on Maltese politics and...

More in Blogs
[WATCH] Saviour Balzan’s video blog | Lifting restrictions raises many questions
Blogs

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan’s video blog | Lifting restrictions raises many questions
Saviour Balzan
My, how hyper-sensitive we’ve all suddenly become…
Blogs

My, how hyper-sensitive we’ve all suddenly become…
Raphael Vassallo
The Neville Gafà affair
Blogs

The Neville Gafà affair
Michael Falzon
The choice between living with the virus and living in fear
Blogs

The choice between living with the virus and living in fear
Josanne Cassar
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.