Year of the Vaccine...
It's that time of year again, when newspapers and media outlets desperately scramble to identify a single issue that can somehow ‘sum up’ the events of the past 365-and-a-quarter days.
As you’d expect, however: it isn’t exactly easy. Not only must the chosen issue be impactful enough, to somehow influence (if not actually shape) how we will all later look back on that particular year...... but it also has to have a certain ‘oomph’ to it, too; at least, enough to make for a punchy headline...
And let’s face it: a lot happened this year, that might conceivably qualify. (Note: my own choice is already right there, in the headline; but bear with me while I get at least one other contender out of the way first.)
For instance: 2021 seems to be ending on a particularly inauspicious note for Robert Abela’s Labour government. Having more or less started with (yet another) controversy surrounding Rosianne Cutajar: for which, the junior minister resigned in disgrace last February....
... it will now end barely a week after another two highprofile resignations: first Labour MP Silvio Grech, over his involvement in a police investigation; then later – and, it must be said, much more tortuously – Education Minister Justyne Caruana: over what seems to be an entirely analogous scandal to Cutajar’s (also involving ‘nepotism’, ‘unethical practices’, ‘damning Standards Commissioner reports’, and all the rest.)
Now: it would, of course, be absurd to propose any one of those resignations – or even all of them put together – as ‘worthy contenders’, in their own right. For one thing... how do you even condense all that into a single, snappy phrase, anyway? The closest I could come up with was: ‘Year of Standards in Public Life’ (but let’s face it: it’s a little... yucky).
A much more accurate – but hopelessly impractical – version would be: Year of the Maltese Politicians who suddenly awoke to the long-overdue realisation that: “Ooh, guess what? Maybe ‘being a Member of Parliament’ doesn’t actually mean ‘being God Almighty’, after all. Maybe there really ARE consequences – and pretty serious ones, too! to all our actions and decisions... etc., etc.’
See what I mean? It’s all perfectly true. For let’s be honest: we are much more accustomed to the sight of ministers (and ‘magisters’) clinging to their positions by their fingernails... and leaving long scratchmarks behind them, as they are forcibly dragged away...
But that is something Rosianne Cutajar never really did, this time round; and – much more pertinently – it is something Justyne Caruana TRIED to do... but very evidently, failed.
All the same, though... not exactly very ‘punchy’, is it? And besides: even if ‘ministerial resignations’ (to call the issue by its spectacularly boring name) really did strike a serious blow to Robert Abela’s previously smug and complacent stranglehold over political power, throughout the course of 2021...
...it is hardly ever going to be ever looked back upon as the single, most pivotal issue of the entire year.
Except, perhaps, in one sense only. For though we have occasionally seen political resignations before: and at much higher levels, too (For some reason, a certain ‘Muscat, Joseph’ springs to mind)...
...I don’t recall that many previous years when there were three of them in quick succession; and each one prompted by either a report by the Standards Commissioner (which, in any case, never really existed before 2020....), or by an investigation involving some other authority, which is (or is supposed to be) independent of government...
So you could, I suppose, argue that 2021 really was ‘transformational’, in a sense. It might not have quite been as dramatic or earth-shattering as other recent events – and I’m coming to one example in just a sec – but there has undeniably been a ‘sea-change’ in this country, of sorts... regarding: a) how we perceive politicians, and; b) how politicians perceive themselves.
It might not have started in 2021, perhaps; but you could certainly make the case that it came to full fruition this year. And yes, why not? Looking back, we might even one day even regard 2021 as something of a ‘turning point’... a year in which independent authorities such as the Commission for Standards In Public Life (and everything they represent) finally did what certain ‘talking trees’ had once done, in certain fantasy novels...
‘They awoke, and found that they were strong...’
But... Nah! What was I even thinking? Too trite, too corny, too ‘reach-for-the-bucket-under-your-seat’... and above all, WAY too early to tell if this trend is even going to last just a few minutes beyond 2022 (when, as we all know, there will be an election)...
No: much safer – and more accurate – to go with the obvious contender: ‘Year of the Vaccine’. Not only did the roll-out itself hog all the headlines (both locally, and internationally), on account of having reached a scarcely-even-plausible 98% of the population (which separately means the vaccine has, quite literally, ‘injected’ its own significance into almost every single one of us, individually...)
...but while the vaccination issue remained at the very top of the national agenda, pretty much throughout 2021: I find it significant that the same cannot really be said for either the Covid-19 pandemic itself... or even the more recent fears surrounding its variant, Omicron.
Come to think of it, I only remember two specific occasions this year, where the virus itself suddenly shot back up to number one concern. The first was a wave of national panic around Mid-March, when daily figures hit the 500-mark for the first time ever... and a second was an almost identical wave just literally last week (when the same thing happened again: this time, with even higher numbers).
In between, however, there was a period lasting from around mid-June, to early December, when neither Covid-19, nor any of its mutations, could even be described as a ‘major public concern’ at all.
This can even be attested by our own, wildly contradictory reactions to all the health measures that were imposed on both those occasions.
Last March, for instance, Chris Fearne and (especially) Robert Abela were on the receiving end of almost-universal criticism, over their woeful mishandling of that first post-Christmas surge. (And quite rightly, too: for they had both made the same tragic mistake of pre-emptively declaring ‘victory’ over the pandemic... long before the vaccine was available; and when, in any case, nobody had ever bothered informing the virus itself that it had been... um... ‘defeated’.)
But that takes us all the way back to summer of 2020. The cause for criticism last March, on the other hand, was that government was still reluctant to introduce any of the more ‘drastic’ measures demanded by the public: including the closure of bars and restaurants; the banning of all public mass-activities, and – not least - the mandatory wearing of masks.
Fast-forward to December 2021, however, and... oh look. Fearne and Abela now find themselves under fire for the very opposite reason: i.e., because they are now taking the recent surge so very much more seriously, that they are introducing... erm... ‘more drastic measures’, including the ‘mandatory wearing of masks’...
Now: I could, of course, waste what little remains of the year by pointing out the glaring political double-standards, right there... in fact, it even crossed my mind to dub 2021 the ‘Year of U-turns’ (but then again: couldn’t the same be said for every... single... other... year?)
But I won’t bother for another reason: which has a lot to do with that lengthy spell in which nobody seemed all that very anxious about COVID-19 at all.
When you stop and think about it, for a moment: why do so many people suddenly oppose mask-wearing, today... when, just eight or months ago, many of the same people were stamping their feet, and demanding the same – nay, even more stringent impositions (including, believe it or not, another lockdown)?
What has actually changed, between now and last March, to make so many people suddenly look at the same measure as... ‘disproportionate’?
Well, the last word gives us all a very indicative hint. ‘Disproportionate’ to what, exactly? In this context, it can only mean to one thing: the threat posed the virus itself.
And from that perspective: if people now object to face-masks, it is only because the ‘protection’ these things supposedly afford – whatever that may actually translate into, in practice – is simply no longer worth all the nuisance and bother of actually having to wear one.
Only one thing could possibly have endowed us with such an extraordinary (and possibly misplaced) ‘booster’ of confidence, in such a short time; and surely, it must be the same thing that also caused our rate of COVID hospitalization – not to mention COVID deaths - to remain far more stable today, than they were eight or nine months ago; with the result that, while more people seem to be contracting the virus today; a far smaller percentage of them ends up needing emergency treatment...
Well, do I even need to go on? That is EXACTLY what the much-maligned Covid-19 vaccine had all along set out to achieve. Not to ‘win the war on Covid’ (or anything so hopelessly naïve as that)... but just to make it a little easier to fight the individual battles, on a day-by-day basis.
Honestly, you couldn’t even ask for a more successful outcome, really... especially when you also consider what today’s hospital statistics might have been like, had the roll-out not been so extensive (or – worse still – had there not been any vaccine at all...).