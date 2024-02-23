Upholding social justice: a year-round commitment | Ivan Bartolo
As we navigate the intricate web of societal challenges, it becomes increasingly evident that the pursuit of social justice is not a mere seasonal endeavor but a commitment that should be engrained in the fabric of our daily lives.
Social justice demands attention and action throughout the entire year, necessitating a comprehensive understanding of the multifaceted issues that persist within our society.
Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, the numbers tell a disconcerting tale, revealing the harsh reality that many individuals in our country still face.
According to the European Statistics on income and the conditions of life, a staggering 85,797 people in our nation currently grapple with an income that falls below €10,893.
These figures underscore the pressing need for concrete measures to combat poverty and uplift the vulnerable members of our society.
However, despite the implementation of various strategies, the number of individuals at risk of poverty in Malta has remained alarmingly consistent.
The economic landscape is ever-evolving, and the increase in the cost of living compounds the challenges faced by those already on the brink. Families grappling with low incomes find themselves disproportionately affected by these economic shifts, amplifying the risk of poverty within their households.
It is crucial to acknowledge that a significant proportion of these struggling workers are employed in positions that, by any standard, should provide a decent living wage.
The Nationalist Party recognizes the severe repercussions that this income inequality has on the welfare of these families.
It is a stark reality that demands our attention, as it not only affects individuals but also undermines the very foundation of our society.
A just and compassionate society cannot turn a blind eye to the struggles of its citizens, and it is imperative that we address these disparities head-on.
In light of these challenges, the Nationalist Party asserts that the State must take decisive action to protect the rights of all citizens, irrespective of their socio-economic status.
This commitment extends to listening attentively to constructive criticism, even from those who may openly disagree with the government.
A truly just society is one where the rule of law is sacrosanct, and both rights and duties are honoured not only by the State but also by every individual within the community.
Equality before the law is paramount, and it extends its commitment to being a vocal advocate for social justice. Our party will continue to be a beacon for change through articles, television and radio programs, as well as through active engagement with the public via visits and meetings focused on the theme of social justice.
It is crucial to understand that the pursuit of social justice is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor.
It requires an ongoing dialogue, a collaborative effort, and a steadfast commitment from both the government and the citizens it serves.
As we navigate the challenges ahead, let us remember that a just society is one where every individual is afforded dignity, respect, and an equal opportunity to thrive.
Together, let us build a nation where the pursuit of social justice is not confined to a particular season but is a guiding principle that illuminates our path throughout the entire year.