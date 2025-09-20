Estonia requests NATO talks after Russian jets violate airspace

Estonia has requested NATO Article 4 consultations after three Russian fighter jets entered its airspace on Friday, an incident described by officials as an unprecedented violation.

“This morning, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace. NATO fighters responded, and the Russian planes were forced to flee. Such violation is totally unacceptable,” Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal wrote on X.

Estonian authorities said the jets entered from the Gulf of Finland and remained in the airspace for 12 minutes before being intercepted by Italian F-35s deployed under the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission.

The incursion of fighter jets into Estonian airspace comes in the wake of another incident earlier this month that saw Polish forces having to shoot down Russian drones that entered without authorisation into Polish territory.

In the latest incident, Estonian officials said the Russian aircraft had no flight plans, turned off their transponders and failed to establish radio contact with air traffic control.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called the move “unprecedentedly brazen”, noting that Russia has already violated Estonia’s airspace four times this year.

The Russian ambassador in Tallinn was summoned and handed a protest note. Russia has not commented about the incident.

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed that the North Atlantic Council will meet early next week to discuss the incident, describing it as “reckless Russian behaviour”.

Article 4 of the NATO treaty allows member states to request consultations if their security or territorial integrity is threatened. It is distinct from Article 5, which presupposes that alliance members come to each other’s defence if attacked.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas called the incident “an extremely dangerous provocation”, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe “stands with Estonia” and urged member states to adopt the 19th sanctions package against Moscow.

NATO allies have since promised stronger defences along the eastern flank, with Secretary General Mark Rutte stressing that it is “crucial to counter aggression and defend every member of the Alliance.”