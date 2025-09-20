Cyber attack disrupts flights across European airports

Several European airports, including Brussels, Berlin and London Heathrow, have announced major delays and flight cancellations after a cyber attack targeted check-in and boarding systems provided by Collins Aerospace.

“The service provider is actively working on a solution and trying to resolve the problem as quickly as possible,” said Brussels Airport spokeswoman Ihsane Chioua Lekhli.

The attack left automated systems inoperable, forcing staff to carry out check-ins and boarding manually. According to the Brussels Airport website, “There was a cyberattack on Friday night, 19 September, against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports, including Brussels Airport.”

By around 7am on Saturday, Brussels Airport reported nine cancelled flights and fifteen flights delayed by at least an hour.

The airport expected approximately 35,000 departing passengers on the day and advised travellers to confirm flights before coming to the airport.

Passengers were told to arrive two hours in advance for Schengen flights and three hours for non-Schengen flights.

Berlin Brandenburg Airport also experienced delays and longer waiting times. Officials said the airport itself was not the target but was indirectly affected.

London Heathrow reported similar issues, explaining that Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding systems for multiple airlines globally, was experiencing a technical issue.

Heathrow deployed extra staff to check-in desks to help minimise disruption and advised passengers to check flight status before travelling.

Heathrow airport emphasised that the issue is with a third-party provider, not the airport itself, and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Collins Aerospace, an American aviation and defence company owned by RTX, supplies check-in and boarding systems to multiple airlines and airports worldwide. RTX also owns aerospace businesses such as Pratt & Whitney and defence contractors like Raytheon.

The company is working to resolve the technical issue as quickly as possible.

The disruption has affected multiple European airports relying on the same provider, though it is not yet clear which other airports are impacted.

Passengers are advised to follow airline and airport information channels and prepare for longer wait times while systems are restored, as delays and cancellations may continue throughout the day.

Passengers across Europe are urged to check the status of their flights before heading to airports and plan their journeys accordingly. Airports are working to manage the disruption and restore normal operations as quickly as possible.