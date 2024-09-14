No stone unturned
Leaving no stone unturned is not a slogan, but an assignment to make sure the disability sector continues to evolve within the relentless social and political rhythm of modern Maltese society
In recent years, the Maltese disability sector has been through an incredible process of amelioration. The list of upgraded social benefits in connection with persons with disabilities and the improved overall catchment of eligible cases have made a remarkable difference for families of persons with disabilities and the persons with disabilities themselves.
Yet, we have known all along that gaps in the procedures existed and needed to be addressed. It was our intention from the outset to gradually identify those gaps and take the required action, making sure no stone is left unturned. In reaching these goals we had the support and assistance not only of the relative ministries, government departments and agencies, but also professionals in the sector, NGOs, families and persons with disabilities.
One major result of this work was revealed recently when my ministry and the Social Policy Ministry announced the introduction of a new measure to help persons with hidden disabilities and serious physical dysfunctionality, even if their condition is not listed in the Social Security Act. Among these conditions are fibromyalgia, ME and autism.
We have made it as simple as possible for persons to apply for disability assistance online. Their specialists can use their eID to upload the necessary documentation thus providing instant authenticity. Applicants will then appear before an inter-professional board led by Aġenzija Sapport to conduct an evaluation exercise based on international health and disability standards established by the World Health Organisation (WHO). In the case of hidden but painful disabilities unlisted in the Social Security Act, an assessment will be centred on WHO’s International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF).
There should be no doubt this reform is yet another electoral pledge implemented by a government committed to social justice in all its form. In this case, we reached out to hundreds of persons with disabilities who had thus far been denied financial benefits because they were considered ineligible. It is a proud moment for us as a government that we kept our word with persons with disabilities, especially who had been suffering in silence for so long. Malta has, in the process, aligned itself with the UN’s Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
The reform is a belated source of relief for many persons with disabilities who had hitherto been denied financial assistance because of what was purported to be ineligibility. It makes of Aġenzija Sapport’s massive package of services, from Disability Assistance and Severe Disability Assistance to Severe Intellectual Disability Assistance and Visually Impaired Assistance, certainly more wholesome. It now reaches out to all persons with disabilities, their families and carers.
Is our work complete and can we now rest on our laurels? Far from it. We are constantly guided by our social conscience emphasised in the electoral manifesto. There are still targets to be achieved, other positive reforms to realise, and more social gaps to be filled in after identification.
