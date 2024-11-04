Trump or Harris, does it really matter?
The last time I sat down with a US diplomat based in Malta, along with other journalists, I sat through a monologue. She was on a rant about the impunity that reigns supreme in Malta. I had to stop her in her tracks. For the umpteenth time I had to listen about the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and how the whole State and her critics were responsible for her murder.
I agreed with her on some points, but unlike the other journalists, who were too polite to interrupt, I had to confront her. My fellow Maltese journalists tend to believe that Malta is the worst democracy in the world and that beyond these shores it is like heaven on earth, a sort of Shangri-La.
So, I rudely interjected without any forewarning: “While I can understand your concern about Malta, would it not be more useful if you see what is happening in your own country. We have no insurrections here against congress; no presidents accused of rape, fraud, silencing a prostitute with hush money and cooks the books for his own companies. I could go on.”
There was silence in the room.
Yesteryear and today I have very little patience for diplomats who come to Malta and preach about what we should be doing or not doing as a country irrespective of whether the diplomat is British, French, Dutch, American or German. Every one of these countries have their fair share of corruption, impunity, and politically motivated murders. It only gets worse with Italians or Spanish.
We have our problems in Malta; politicians who are obsessed with their self-preservation, political parties that have little or no substance and have sold their soul to big business and of course corruption.
But we are no different to other democracies. Yet, over the years we have been able to settle our problems in our own little way.
Next week we could have Donald Trump as President of the United States. And if it happens it would only be probable because the Americans generally adore people like Donald who spout venom, hate, lies and disparages his opponents with cruel insults. I believe that him being a fraudster, a liar, a pompous ass, a self-centred billionaire who has no value for the truth and acts like a mad dictator is okay for most Americans.
And I am supposed to be politically correct and not say that those Americans who support Trump are basically ignorant people who have no values or respect for the rule of law and are culturally limited. No wonder that the Maltese who like Trump tend reflect one segment of our society.
The truth is that whether Harris or Trump becomes US President is of little consequence to most of us in Malta.
The Palestinians and Lebanese will still have no homes, children and women will still die in droves in Gaza and Lebanon by Israeli bombs supplied by the US, and town and villages will still be razed to the ground.
Yes, with Trump the situation in Ukraine may change but if the US realises that its security is threatened, it will change tack at once.
The US over the decades has only acted when it suits it best or when its interests are compromised.
Harris is undoubtedly more level-headed than Donald Trump but her triumph will mean nothing to us. I just hope that the Maltese will not lick ass when and if Trump is elected. My fear is that we will simply do as others do and tag along.
If Trump does win, it will mean that insane and fanatical politicians backed by extremely stupid, limited, and uncultured voters can get re-elected even if they break the law, once, twice or several times.
It will also serve to encourage other politicians from other countries to emulate the style of Trump and his nihilistic approach to politics.
All this does not mean I will not brave the early morning to watch the election result. As a self-declared news junkie, I will be watching and in my heart of hearts I will hope that Trump does not win – not because of the US or Harris, but simply because I feel we need to preserve democracy and make people believe that their leaders are there to serve their country. Too many people believe politicians are too self-centred and motivated by personal interests.
And that argument is not reserved for Harris and Trump but also to our local brand of Maltese politiciansw, who have so often failed us.