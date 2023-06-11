menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Yellow
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Budget 2023
Covid-19
#EWROPEJ
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
The Skinny
Xtra
Election 2022
National
‘Hidden hand’ peddling corruption stories to discredit Chris Fearne
National
Police, magistrate yet to summon Fearne's aide, Carmen Ciantar, for questioning
National
Carmen Ciantar’s bribery allegations: Where are they coming from?
World
Ukraine initiates counter-offensive actions against Russia, Zelensky says
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Law Report
Property
Law Report
The action of spoliation is intended to keep the public order
Business News
Passport fund appoints John Bonello, Paul Abela to Lombard Bank board
Business News
Bolt partners with National Blood Transfusion Service to provide free rides for blood donors
Law Report
A tenant relying on the articles of the law to prove title may be evicted following a constitutional judgment
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Cricket
Football
Manchester City crowned European champions, complete Treble
Football
A 'David vs. Goliath' Champions League final between Inter and Manchester City
Football
Maltese football clubs to be given €10,000 for every stage they progress in UEFA competitions
GSSE 2023
'Celebrating Team Malta' event to be held to honour Maltese GSSE athletes
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Markapaġna
KwartaKtieb
Valletta 2018
Film
Maltese crew leads high-profile production of 'The Last Breath'
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Mariah Borg’s cultural picks
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Leanne Ellul’s cultural picks
Art
An interview with Dr Marcos Ariel Hourmann
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Cartoons
Cartoon: 11 June 2023
Editorial
Abortion: Uncomfortably numb
Blogs
Abortion: Your discomfort, her pain | Open letter to Prime Minister Abela
Blogs
Party loyalty is on the decline. I wonder why?
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Recipes
Restaurants
Magazines
TV
Videos
Yellow
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 11 June 2023
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
11 June 2023, 7:05am
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.