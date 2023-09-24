menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Yellow
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Budget 2024
#EWROPEJ
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
The Skinny
Xtra
Election 2022
National
Four police officers to be charged over odometer tampering racket
National
Wages to rise by €13 per week as inflation worries persist
World
Armenian community condemns Azeri aggression in Artsakh, appeals for Malta's support
National
'160 cases do not translate into 40,000 votes' - Falzon denies benefits fraud was linked to votes
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Law Report
Property
Law Report
An executive warrant of arrest of sea vessels may only be impugned for a valid reason at law
Business News
TechXpo Malta first edition sees emerging technology and artificial intelligence at its centre
Business News
Ozo Group partners up with Slave-Free Alliance to prevent worker exploitation
Business News
Video gaming, e-sport and AI start-ups to benefit from government venture capital fund
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Cricket
Other Sports
European Week of Sport: BeActive Night kicks off activities on Saturday in Cospicua
Other Sports
European Week of Sport 2023 looks to inspire active lifestyle in the community
Football
Teddy Teuma listed among 12 best value signings by The Guardian
Football
Spanish FA president resigns after kissing scandal
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Markapaġna
KwartaKtieb
Valletta 2018
Entertainment
Tenors Joseph Calleja and Andrea Bocelli to host concert at Ta' Qali
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Madeline Formosa’s cultural picks
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Julian Mallia’s cultural picks
Film
Film productions contributed €72.7 million to local economy last year
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Cartoons
Cartoon: 24 September 2023
Editorial
The Archbishop’s provocation
Blogs
STAR WARS Episode XXXVIII: ‘Joseph Portelli Strikes Back!’
Blogs
Failure is not an option: Malta’s waste management crisis | Martin Galea De Giovanni
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Recipes
Restaurants
Magazines
TV
Videos
Yellow
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 24 September 2023
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
24 September 2023, 7:00am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.