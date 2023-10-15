menu

Cartoon: 15 October 2023

Cartoon by Mikiel Galea 

mikiel_galea
Mikiel Galea 15 October 2023, 1:45pm

Cartoon by Mikiel Galea 

Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.