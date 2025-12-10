Trump’s threat to Europe is not innocent banter
Europe must stand with one voice for its values and not give in to Trump’s bullying and interference
Donald Trump’s new National Security Strategy is a declaration of war on Europe’s democratic institutions and must be treated as such.
The manifesto is not only provocative in its depiction of Europe as weak but also vows to “cultivate resistance” to Europe’s handling of immigration and other politically volatile issues.
The terminology used in the document is not innocent. It implies that the US will take active measures to interfere in the democratic processes in Europe by supporting political parties and ideologies that align with the Trump administration. It implies so much more than mere endorsement of election candidates Trump finds palatable.
This is tantamount to a threat of election interference; an affront to European democracy that makes the US no different to Russia and its covert attempts to influence voters in European countries. It’s no wonder that Moscow has welcomed the US strategy.
The president of the European Council, António Costa did right to rebuke the Trump administration when he urged the White House to respect Europe’s sovereignty and right to self-government. “Allies do not threaten to interfere in the democratic life or the domestic political choices of these allies,” Costa said. “They respect them.”
The last thing the EU needs at this juncture is an American president who interferes in its political affairs. But really and truly, the document should come as no surprise. In just 10 months since entering the White House, Trump has turned the US into the EU’s nightmare.
Europe can no longer rely on the US as an ally; a friend. Trump has threatened Europe with trade tariffs; has ridiculed its leaders; has threatened to take Greenland by force; has huddled up with Vladimir Putin; and in his latest interview with Politico doubled-down on his disdain, describing Europe as “weak” and “decaying”.
And Trump blamed, what he sees as Europe’s weakness, on immigration before going on to cite the election of London Mayor Sadiq Khan—a Muslim and the son of Pakistani immigrants—as an example of how immigrants are reshaping Europe with their vote.
What Trump said about Sadiq Khan is obviously bullshit. The London mayor was elected on a Labour Party ticket for a third consecutive term last year, representing a varied constituency.
But Trump also singled out Sweden, Germany and Paris as unsafe and riddled with crime because of immigration. Unsurprisingly, in each of these countries the far-right has made gains over the past few years on the back of anti-immigrant rhetoric.
This is not to say that several EU countries do not have a problem with immigration and the challenges it creates. A European response is definitely required to deal with the phenomenon and ensure no single country suffers a disproportionate burden, while making sure that only people who deserve protection are allowed to stay.
Europeans know the problems and are trying to find solutions. Not all member states agree on the best way forward and the interests of border countries may not align with those of northern countries. The weaponization of migration by rogue neighbour states like Belarus, Russia and Libya further complicates matters. But despite these difficulties, Europe must find its own solutions within a rule of law framework that respects human rights but is tough on those who abuse the system.
Undoubtedly, migration is a sensitive subject that cannot be ignored but Europe does not need Trump meddling in its affairs by “cultivating resistance” and God knows what else.
If Europeans choose to elect hard right politicians to government because they feel they can provide the answers—something we do not augur—it must be by their free choice and not because the US has interfered to influence the process.
The EU may have a complicated mechanism that seeks to balance the sovereignty of the 27 member states with the centralised functions of the European Commission and the role played by the European Parliament. It may not be the most efficient mechanism and it definitely requires pruning but any such change must come from within not because of strong external influences intent on creating instability thus perpetuating the perceived weakness.
Europe must stand with one voice for its values and not give in to Trump’s bullying and interference.