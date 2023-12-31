menu

Cartoon: 31 December 2023

Cartoon by Mikiel Galea

Mikiel Galea 31 December 2023, 7:15am
Cartoonist Mikiel Galea gazes into the crystal ball for 2024
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
