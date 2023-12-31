Cartoon: 31 December 2023

menu
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
31 December 2023, 7:15am
Cartoonist Mikiel Galea gazes into the crystal ball for 2024
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
