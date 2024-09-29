menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
iGaming Offers
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
Environment
Xtra
Budget 2025
Ewropej 2024
Election 2022
National
Malta needs ‘change in mindset’, Bernard Grech says in pitch for free enterprise that respects rules
World
Israel continues to hit Hezbollah targets, masses troops on Lebanon border
National
Pro-Palestinian activists petition Maltese MPs to urgently debate Middle East situation
Budget 2025
Budget slated for Monday 28 October
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Property
Business News
GO in talks to acquire 100% stake in Klikk Computers
Business News
EU Commission raids top stock exchange groups over antitrust suspicions
Tech & Gaming
How businesses can adapt to subscription fatigue and retain customers
Business News
Declining members and rising costs force closure of St Julian’s timeshare
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Other
Sports Betting
Football
Davide Mazzotta appointed national team interim head coach
Olympics
Malta Paralympian Vladyslava Kravchenko is Obama Foundation Leader
Other Sports
Athlete Neil Agius attempts world-record swim Saturday
Football
Former Italy striker Totò Schillaci dies aged 59
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Lifestyle
Music
Beethoven opens Teatru Manoel’s exciting new season with pianist Joanne Camilleri
Entertainment
Beloved actress Dame Maggie Smith dies aged 89
Film
Mel Gibson wants to produce limited series on Great Siege of 1565
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Kevin Sciberras’s cultural picks
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Cartoons
Cartoon: 29 September 2024
Editorial
The Gaza killing fields must stop
Blogs
Curating a community-based infrastructure | Chris Bonett
Law Report
A judicial sale by auction will not be suspended unless there is a legitimate impediment
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Magazines
GourmetToday
Architecture & Design
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 29 September 2024
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
29 September 2024, 7:30am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.