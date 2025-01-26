menu
Cartoons
Cartoon: 26 January 2025
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
26 January 2025, 7:00am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
