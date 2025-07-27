menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
iGaming Offers
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
Support Services
News
National
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
Planning
Xtra
Budget 2025
Ewropej 2024
Election 2022
National
Roberta Metsola calls for urgent diplomacy and an end to Gaza violence
National
Protest to call on Maltese Government to act against the Gaza famine
Interview
WATCH | UĦM boss Josef Vella: ‘The government is hearing us but not listening’
National
ANALYSIS | The Delia-Borg contest: Between second chance and fresh gamble
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Property
Business News
GO hits record highs as it charts a smarter, greener future
Business News
Government’s Consolidated Fund registered deficit of €457.4 million in first half of 2025
Business News
Malta’s db Group in first major overseas venture in UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah
Business News
Annual rate of inflation steady at 2.4% in June 2025
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Other
Sports Betting
Football
YoHealth signs title sponsorship deal with Malta Premier League
Football
Former Birkirkara president Victor Zammit dies
Football
Ħamrun Spartans make history with Champions League qualification after penalty drama
Other Sports
Olympic committee suspends table tennis association following probe by VO commissioner
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Lifestyle
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Dorothy Bezzina’s cultural picks
Music
Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76, less than three weeks after final concert
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Anthony Weitz’s cultural picks
Film
Malta-based studio gets Emmy nomination for work on Black Mirror episode
More in Arts
Comment
Opinions
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Cartoons
Cartoon: 27 July 2025
Editorial
A dishonest prime minister
Law Report
Plaintiff must take an oath on the sworn application
Opinions
Justice cannot wait
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Magazines
GourmetToday
Architecture & Design
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Opinions
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 27 July 2025
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
27 July 2025, 6:45am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.