An ambitious plan
Past experience has shown that grand plans risk getting side-lined as governments get caught up in five-year electoral cycles, or worse, engage in dubious dealings that undermine credibility
Vision 2050, the government plan that aims to transform the economy and society over the next 25 years, is an ambitious venture.
The document, which was unveiled on Tuesday for public consultation, brings together several strategies in various sectors published over the years into one comprehensive course of action. It contains 90 macro-initiatives that encompass more than 1,800 measures emanating from the different strategies.
The plan has several milestones that should be achieved within the next 10 years, including the bold target of achieving a median disposable income equivalent to that of France. This means that from under €19,000 in 2023, when Malta’s median income stood at 93% of the EU average, it would increase to just over €24,000 by 2035.
Using disposable income and the median as a measurement is significant because it translates into what people have left in their pockets.
Over all, the strategy aims for more prosperity through better-paid jobs in high value-added sectors, underpinned with a more dynamic education system that responds to the country’s needs.
But the vision also has the visible deliverables that are bound to cause controversy. It speaks of large-scale land reclamation – this is something that has consistently been mentioned, studied and put aside by every administration since Lawrence Gonzi. The two unresolved issues with large-scale land reclamation have always been the environmental impact on the sea bed in those areas deemed to be best suited for reclamation; and the financial feasibility of such an expensive project unless it is tied to some form of economic activity or real estate development.
The vision does not spell out the details but Economy Minister Silvio Schembri has said land reclamation could be one way of transferring nuisance industries out at sea to free up space for the community on the main island. Time will tell whether this initiative will see the light of day or be abandoned once again.
Another visible deliverable will be the implementation of a mass public transport system. The vision is committed to such a system but a final decision on which is the best one for Malta will be announced at the end of the year. The Transport Ministry is currently carrying out an analysis of past proposals and studies to determine the best option.
Other proposals include the construction of a third terminal at the Freeport by reclaiming land on the outside of Marsaxlokk Bay and the construction of a cargo terminal at Malta International Airport. Both measures are intended to cater for increased cargo throughput.
On the tourism front, the vision aims for quality and argues for the construction of a convention centre and a theme park. It also pitches for direct long-haul flights between Malta and North America and Asia. But on a worrying note, for a crowded island, tourists are projected to increase to 4.5 million in 2035 from 3.6 million last year despite an emphasis on quality rather than volume.
The vision is by no means perfect and will undoubtedly require tweaking and change over a 25-year span. One aspect that must not be forgotten is the social impact any of the initiatives will have to avoid a repeat of the frustration caused by the rapid economic and population growth of the past 10 years.
Whether some, most or all of the initiatives are implemented will depend on the political will to move forward with a constant commitment to engage with stakeholders and society even when plans have to change.
It also requires a commitment by the government to be transparent in its dealings to avoid corruption from scuttling the various projects and initiatives being proposed.
Past experience has shown that grand plans risk getting side-lined as governments get caught up in five-year electoral cycles, or worse, engage in dubious dealings that undermine credibility.
Only time will tell whether the Malta being prospected will materialise. The beginning looks promising but it must be followed up with action.