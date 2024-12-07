Restorative justice in action
Restorative justice focuses on repairing harm caused by criminal behaviour through reconciliation, accountability, and reintegration rather than solely punitive measures
By Roberta Bonello Felice
Mifsud & Mifsud Advocates
This principle was notably applied in the judgment of Ir-Repubblika ta' Malta vs David Scicluna, where the Court of Magistrates (Malta), presided over by Magistrate Dr Rachel Montebello, balanced legal obligations with human considerations to provide the accused an opportunity for rehabilitation.
Restorative justice emphasises addressing the needs of the victim, the offender, and society. This approach seeks:
1. Accountability for the offender's actions.
2. Compensation for the victim's harm or loss.
3. Encouragement of the offender’s reintegration into society.
4. Reduction of recidivism through understanding and addressing the root causes of criminal behaviour.
David Scicluna, a 39-year-old with a history of drug addiction and theft-related offences, was charged with, attempted theft of telecommunications cables from Go PLC, causing damage exceeding €2,500, breaching bail conditions, reoffending while under probation.
While his actions warranted significant legal repercussions, the Court acknowledged mitigating factors, particularly his ongoing efforts to overcome drug addiction and improve his behaviour.
The Court’s sentencing reflected restorative justice principles by blending accountability with opportunities for reform:
1. Probation Order: Scicluna was placed under a three-year probation order. This community-based sanction allows the offender to remain in society while adhering to strict conditions monitored by probation officers. The Court made it clear that failure to comply would result in imprisonment.
2. Treatment Programme: Recognising that Scicluna's criminal behaviour stemmed from drug addiction, the Court ordered a three-year treatment programme addressing both substance abuse and psychological challenges. This approach demonstrates a commitment to addressing the underlying causes of his behaviour, rather than merely punishing the symptoms.
3. Victim Compensation: The Court ordered Scicluna to pay €2,155 in damages to Go PLC. This restitution ensures that the victim receives tangible redress, emphasising the offender's accountability to those directly harmed by his actions.
4. Conditional Leniency: Although Scicluna was a repeat offender, the Court opted not to impose a custodial sentence, considering his recent progress in rehabilitation. The magistrate highlighted that this was a final opportunity for him to reform, underlining the restorative justice tenet of reintegration.
The judgment acknowledged the severity of Scicluna’s actions while emphasising the importance of his rehabilitation. While restorative justice offers significant benefits, its success hinges on the offender’s active participation. Magistrate Montebello explicitly warned Scicluna that this opportunity was conditional. Any further breach of probation or reoffending would lead to stricter penalties, including imprisonment.
The judgment also highlighted systemic challenges, such as ensuring adequate resources for probation and treatment programmes and maintaining rigorous monitoring of offenders.
The case of Ir-Repubblika ta' Malta vs David Scicluna exemplifies restorative justice in action. By focusing on rehabilitation and victim restitution, the Court underscored the potential for individuals to reform when given the appropriate support and conditions. At its core, the judgment reflects a belief in human dignity and the possibility of redemption, even for those with troubled pasts.
Restorative justice, as applied in this case, offers a model for balancing legal accountability with meaningful rehabilitation, creating a framework where offenders can contribute positively to society while addressing the harm they have caused.