The EU should be built around its people
I have said this many times before in the European Parliament, even at the risk of sounding dissonant when defence spending dominated the agenda—I do not believe a militarised Europe can be a socially just Europe
The European Commission has just presented its vision for the next Multi-Annual Financial Framework (MFF), covering the period from 2028 to 2034. Far from being a routine budgetary exercise, this proposal is a political and moral statement about what kind of Europe we want to build—and who we are building it for.
As a Member of the European Parliament representing Malta within the Socialists and Democrats group, I welcome certain elements of the proposal. It finally acknowledges the need for greater flexibility, especially for smaller and peripheral member states like Malta and Gozo. For years, we have argued that a rigid, one-size-fits-all funding model cannot work across a union of such diversity. This proposal begins to correct that. It allows national governments to better align EU funds with their domestic priorities.
Yet, this newfound flexibility comes with serious risk—the dilution of our shared responsibility toward the most vulnerable in society and towards future generations.
At the heart of the European project lies the principle of solidarity. It is not just a value; it is the reason the EU exists in the first place. And from that standpoint, the most glaring omission in the commission’s proposal is the absence of a standalone European Social Fund as a core component of the next MFF.
This is not a technical oversight. It is a political choice that carries consequences. A reduced emphasis on social funding means reduced hope for millions of Europeans. It means fewer opportunities for people with disabilities, weaker support for mental health care, and even fewer safety nets for families struggling with the cost of living. These are not abstract problems. These are realities that define the daily lives of people across Europe, including in Malta.
When the commission faced a vote of confidence last week, our group’s position reflected this concern. Our cautious support was contingent on the inclusion of stronger social protections in the MFF. We cannot, and will not, support a financial framework that turns its back on the very people Europe was meant to protect.
I have said this many times before in the European Parliament, even at the risk of sounding dissonant when defence spending dominated the agenda—I do not believe a militarised Europe can be a socially just Europe.
We must ensure peace and we must be ready to respond to external threats. But this cannot come at the cost of cutting funds that support the social fabric of our union. True security isn’t only measured by tanks and drones. It is measured by how well we care for the most vulnerable, how we invest in mental health, how we support struggling families, how we fulfil the aspirations of our youth and how we build inclusive communities.
The most significant structural shift in this MFF proposal is the introduction of national and regional partnership plans. This replaces over 500 programmes with 27 national plans, giving member states more control. It’s an ambitious and perhaps even revolutionary approach. But this change risks renationalising what should be shared European priorities, particularly social ones. Throwing into one basket all different priorities that can sustain the wellbeing of our societies, risks failing our people.
I believe in national flexibility. As a representative of a small island state, I understand deeply how important it is for member states to bring their specific needs to the table. But there are some priorities that must remain European, because they define what Europe is. Social protection is one of them.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine proved that we need adaptable financial tools. The old MFF model, with its rigidity and lengthy procedures, failed to respond quickly in times of crisis. But let’s not confuse adaptability with abandonment. In building a more flexible union, we must not sacrifice our duty to those who depend on the EU the most.
The MFF is more than numbers on a spreadsheet. It is a reflection of our collective conscience. If this union is to mean anything, it must mean hope, dignity, and decency for all—especially those without a voice.
We must continue to build Europe, first and foremost, on people.