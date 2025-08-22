The dawn of a new Marsa | Luke Farrugia
Luke Farrugia is mayor of Marsa
Some moments define the future of a place. The project launched by the Environment Ministry and the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation (GHRC) is one of those moments.
Together with Minister Miriam Dalli and GHRC CEO Gino Cauchi, I announced a major regeneration project for the centre of Marsa—not as a distant dream but as a commitment backed by action. This project proves that our town’s days of being left behind are over. This is not just an empty promise; it clearly signals that the tide has turned.
At 25, I am young enough to remember growing up in a Marsa where hope felt distant. We were told that change was “coming soon” and that investment was “on the way”. But year after year, nothing changed. We were given speeches instead of solutions, empty promises instead of progress.
I have seen the frustration this created. Conversations in shops, at band clubs and on the streets often came back to the same point: ‘Marsa was being left behind.’ Residents felt abandoned and believed no one in power was willing to take the tough decisions our locality needed.
For too long, that belief was justified. Marsa had to deal with pollution until the Labour government stepped up to shut down the Marsa power station; next, it addressed criminality, with measures now in place that help us regain a sense of security. The public environment was next. We want to restore a town that reflects the dignity of its people. That of a strong community.
The change that has occurred in recent years is not only significant but also historic. Public spaces have been revitalised and enhanced. The regeneration of Spencer Garden by the Environment and Resources Authority is one such example, becoming one of the most beautiful open spaces available for people to enjoy.
The regeneration of Marsa’s square will breathe new life into this community.
These are not isolated initiatives. They are part of a broader vision for the port area. For the first time in decades, Marsa is not on the margins of national development; it is at its centre.
This progress has not happened by accident. Without the determination and commitment of the current government, Marsa would still be waiting. As mayor, I work closely with my fellow councillors, but these results are possible only when there is strong leadership and a readiness to invest in our locality.
For that reason, I thank the government for allocating millions to this project. I thank the minister for her leadership and the GHRC that will oversee its delivery. The GHRC team deserves recognition for meeting with stakeholders, listening to residents, and respecting the history of Marsa throughout the planning process.
The image of Marsa is changing. For too long, the town was spoken about as a problem—a place to avoid, a burden to manage. That perception is being replaced by a new reality; a Marsa as a place of opportunity, pride, and progress.
There is still more work to do. Streets must be renewed, more opportunities created, and more spaces reclaimed for the community. But the direction is clear, and the momentum is ours.
I grew up in a Marsa that was often overlooked. I intend to lead a Marsa that will never be overlooked again. Marsa is changing. We are moving forward. And we are not going back.