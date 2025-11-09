Building a future that gives a fair chance to all
A strong country cannot afford to leave its most vulnerable behind. By working together, we can give a fair chance to all.
In life there are certain beliefs that form the core of your being. Beliefs that constitute your moral compass. For me, my core belief is that we need to work hard so that there is a fair chance for all.
About 13 years ago at the Democratic Party’s National Convention, Michelle Obama said “When you’ve worked hard, and done well, and walked through that doorway of opportunity, you do not slam it shut behind you… you reach back, and you give other folks the same chances that helped you succeed.”
This quote sums up my political beliefs. All of us as individuals have a duty to work hard to make a success of our life, but in doing so we cannot exclude those who are yet to succeed—we need to be there to help those others across.
Recent budgets have sought to create the best foundation for our economy to grow, so that the resulting wealth could flow to as many people as possible. They gave central importance to people joining the workforce, and then for them to improve their working conditions and move upwards. They recognised the importance of the main transitions in life—getting your first job, starting a family and purchasing a first property—and helped people during them.
Labour has done a lot for families. Recent administrations have not just greatly strengthened the children’s allowance. The birth bonus was introduced, and improved time and again. Free childcare was complemented with the tapering of benefits and the introduction of the in-work benefit to low-income parents. Parental leave was introduced, and maternity and paternity leave strengthened. I am pleased to note that Budget 2026 introduces more leave for parents going through hard times, such as those with children that need neo-natal care, while spreading coverage to groups such as self-employed women. Moreover, I look forward to the announced national discussion about how to improve work-life balance in our country.
The introduction of special parent tax rates is another important step to help families reach their aspiration. Like we are doing on the medical front with IVF, we must do the same on the economic front to ensure that all those who want to have children are able to.
We know that thousands of Maltese women in the past were unjustly precluded from contributing to the economy because society made them quit work when they had children. I cannot but approve of schemes introduced to give these women an opportunity to become pensioners. In the same way, the reform of the way child rearing credits work makes it more certain that caregivers’ choices are not penalised by the social security system. The extension of pension crediting schemes to cover those who care for their older disabled children is also a step in the right direction.
Helping families and those in need is the cornerstone of this year’s budget. I cannot but mention some of the measures that I value the most. The extension of the refund for therapy costs to cover those aged between 16 and 23 and the increase of the refund will help hundreds of parents of disabled children. The initiatives in favour of mental health, such as Blossom in Gozo and the Family Community School Link programme, have the potential to be life-changers for many children. The credits given to voluntary associations in the field of disability and animal welfare to make good for their outlays on utilities is another major measure. It might not cost much, but the good that will come out of it is immeasurable. The same applies to the reform of the Family Court, an institution that touches thousands of lives and which we must streamline and strengthen.
As president of Special Olympics, I am very pleased with the one-million-euro allocation to help us organise an international swimming competition for people with intellectual disabilities.
I also welcome the setting up of the Young Shapers Forum that will complement the Youth Advisory Forum and give youths the chance to influence the discussion at the MCESD. Likewise, as a mother of a young girl, I agree strongly with the budget measure obliging the state to provide menstrual products to girls in secondary schools and thus helping to fight stigma. Similarly, I look forward to the consultation on social media use among children and teens.
Finally, it is important for government to provide affordable housing to youths and to improve other housing assistance. Yet, for me, the few thousands of euros that will be spent to provide alternative accommodation for victims of domestic violence is equally, if not more, important.
