Heatwaves of 2023 led to highest amount of electricity supplied

The month of July (334.7 GWh) had the highest amount of electricity supplied during 2023 with a share of 11.5%, followed by the month of August (303.4 GWh) having a share of 10.4% from the amount of electricity supplied, NSO data revealed.

Malta experienced an extraordinary eight-day heatwave in July 2023 that precipitated a series of events that caused 83 joints on Enemalta’s high voltage network to fail in rapid succession.

The months of July and August featured the highest electricity demand, registering 663 MW and 561 MW respectively during 2023. The annual average demand registered in 2023 was that of 446 MW – a decrease of 5.9% when compared to the previous year in 2022.

Enemalta’s failure to invest in its high voltage network over a 10-year span despite growing demand was one reason for the electricity outages during the July 2023 heatwave, the NAO had found in a review that followed power outages that caused widespread inconvenience during a heatwave.

While meteorological statistics confirmed a protracted period of elevated temperature from 2014 to 2023 shortcomings in the planning and investment noted in this report, to varying degrees, contributed to the prolonged power outages experienced in some localities, the NAO said.

Electricity production from power plants in Malta in 2023 registered an increase of 1.5% when compared to 2022, totalling 2,026.0 GigawattHours.

Energy harvesting from renewable sources registered an increase of 7.3%, reaching 318.6 GWh in 2023. Most of the renewable energy (97%) was produced from photovoltaic panels.

During 2023, a total of 648.4 GWh were imported through the interconnector, registering an increase of 0.3% when compared to the previous year.

In 2023, GHG emissions from fuel combustion in power plant sources increased by 0.5% over the situation in 2022.