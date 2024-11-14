Sicily approves second Malta interconnector, paving way for Rome’s go-ahead

The regional authority of Sicily has given its go-ahead for Malta to develop its second interconnector (IC2), which will strengthen the island’s network connection with mainland Europe.

The formal ’Intesa Finale’ approval marks an important milestone for implementing IC2, with the last remaining step in the Italian application process being the final authorisation of the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security (MASE) whose consultation process earlier this year had a positive outcome.

Energy minister Miriam Dalli conveyed her gratitude to the President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, for the strong collaboration. “The second interconnector is an important enabler of our electricity vision, aimed at achieving a sustainable energy future by increasing the share of renewable energy, thereby advancing our nation’s decarbonisation ambitions,” Dalli said.

The 122-kilometre, high-voltage alternating current electrical cable interconnection, including a 99-kilometre submarine cable, will double Malta’s current electricity interconnection with the European network.

Interconnect Malta CEO Inġ. Ismail D'Amato said the positive outcome brings the company one step closer to securing the necessary development permit in Italy. “It is a key enabler for advancing in the execution of IC2, which is now entering the implementation phase. We are closer to consolidating all the work carried out since the project’s inception.”

IC2 is being co-financed by the European Union under the European Regional Development Fund 2021-2027.

In parallel with the Italian permitting process, ICM has also been actively working on the tendering processes for the various engineering, procurement and construction contracts and support services to make the IC2 project a reality.

Last week, a prior information notice was issued for the manufacturing and installation, and civil works of a 132kV, 50-120MVAr, variable shunt reactor for the Magħtab Terminal Station, Malta, forming part of the overall IC2 infrastructure.