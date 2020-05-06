MDA calls for harsher penalties and ‘zero tolerance’ on illegal dumping

The Malta Developers Association has called for the authorities to put into place harsher measures concerning illegal dumping.

The MDA said that the authorities should take immediate steps to curtail abuse when it comes to illegal dumping of construction and other waste, and has called for a revision of laws to impose harsher penalties.

“Following the latest agreement, on how and where construction waste is to be managed and disposed of, the MDA insists that there is no reason, whatsoever, for illegal dumping and whoever is caught harming the environment should face the consequences,” the MDA said.

The association proposed various changes to existing rules so that whoever is prosecuted over this criminal offence faces harsh penalties together with the suspension of the carrier’s driving licence and the confiscation of the vehicle involved.

“The MDA has a zero-tolerance policy over this issue and will collaborate fully with the authorities on improving the laws. The natural and rural environment needs to be fully protected,” MDA Director-General Marthese Portelli said.

She insisted that the association was always ready to collaborate with the authorities over more streamlining of rules and will not tolerate any abuse, no matter where it comes from.

MDA President Sandro Chetcuti urged the authorities to consider a system where whoever uncovers these environmental atrocities is incentivised and awarded.