Marine conservation plan foresees 50-hectare fish revival area

A conservation and management plan for Malta’s marine Natura 2000 sites foresees the establishment of a “fish revival area”, where fishing is restricted with the aim to “address fishing pressures.”

Although the location of these areas still has to be established “in consultation with the fisheries sector”, the document says that such areas should cover over 50 hectares of sea, the equivalent of more than 70,000 football grounds.

Zones where temporary closures and gear restrictions apply will possibly complement the area.

According to the plan, a committee composed of representatives from relevant competent authorities, experts and the local fishing community will be entrusted with enacting conservation and management measures for Fish Revival Areas.

After such areas are identified, the management plan recommends at least two fish stock assessments in the designated Fish Revival Areas to “assess the effectiveness of closure to fishing pressure”.

A ‘Fish Revival Area’ is defined as an area “where fisheries activity is managed for the purpose of restoring fish communities as part of wider ecosystems”.

The proposal was included in the conservation objectives and measures for Marine Protected Areas launched for public consultation by environment minister Aaron Farrugia and Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) CEO Michelle Piccinino.

Other conservation measures contemplated in the plan include a scheme aimed at protecting exploited sea urchins from unsustainable fishing practices, possibly through closed seasons.

The plan proposes a code of conduct for touristic and recreational activities, including diving, boat tours, and boat parties, addressing any form of disturbance on the marine environment.

This partly addressed submissions made by Birdlife Malta, which specifically referred to party boats as a source of “noise and light pollution especially to sensitive caves and cliff sites.”

The plan also includes measures aimed at protecting the four Maltese marine habitats listed in the EU’s habitats directive namely Posidonia beds, sand-banks which are slightly covered by sea water all the time, reefs and sea caves.

The document does not refer to land reclamation plans by government which my impinge on Posidonia beds found along most of Malta’s coastline but calls for the reduction of physical on the marine environment “as a result of anthropogenic activity.”

It also calls for more studies on the status of species, which inhabit the sea grass beds, including the Noble Pen Shell Pinna nobilis and seahorses Hippocampus spp., and their ecological requirements.

The Noble Pen Shell is one of the few protected species in Malta whose conservation status is deemed unfavourable due to threats ranging from anchorage infrastructure, to the commercialization of the coastline.

Access restrictions for commercial activities and recreational diving are also contemplated for “highly diverse and sensitive caves”.

In a bid to curtail alien species the plan recommends the compilation of a list of edible invasive alien species that have the potential to be commercialised and to diversify fishers’ catch.

It also recommends a working relationship with fishers to monitor and target non-indigenous species and promote their consumption.