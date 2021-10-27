Met Office not expecting to issue red warning, advises public to remain vigilant

The Meteorological Office is not expecting to issue any red warnings in the coming days but is advising vigilance because of strong winds and rain showers.

“Rather strong to strong winds from the East Northeast will become strong to very strong later today, particularly in exposed areas. Throughout the day on Thursday, wet conditions are expected, with cloudy skies and showers which may possibly be thundery,” the Met Office advised.

The Met Office said the current depression sitting off Malta's south east is not a medicane (a tropical-like cyclone) but added by Friday, a medicane could occur over the Ionian Sea to the east of the Sicilian coast.

The bad weather is caused by low pressure or a depression, which developed to the South of Malta on Tuesday and moved to the east of the Gulf of Sirte, resulting in heavy rain fall.

“Although this weather pattern is expected to continue over the coming days, heavy rain showers are not expected [...] the heaviest precipitation occurred overnight between the 25 and 26 October," the Met Office said.

It forecast cloudy weather for Thursday, with showers and possibly thunder. The wind from the Northeast will decrease to rather strong to strong, turning North-westerly later in the day.

The outlook for Friday is also rather cloudy with isolated showers, accompanied by rather strong to strong winds blowing from the West Northwest.

