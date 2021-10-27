Civil Protection advises public to avoid roads known to flood

The Civil Protection has advised the public to avoid roads in low areas and valleys prone to flooding as the storm over Malta is expected to worsen.

The CPD urged the public to drive safely and avoid making unnecessary road trips in bad weather conditions.

This morning the Met Office at Malta International Airport issued an orange alert, with the forecast set to see moderate to heavy showers with particularly strong winds hitting Malta's east coast.

The East-Northeast wind will be strong over the Maltese islands, reaching Force 6 and 7.

On Thursday, there will be temperatures of between 20°C and 16°C with a North-East wind of between Force 5 and 6.

Mediterranean tropical-like cyclones, often referred to as Medicanes, are meteorological phenomena occasionally observed over the Mediterranean Sea. The cyclone that is bringing the bad weather is situated to the south east of Malta but is expected to move closer by tomorrow.

READ MORE: Met Office issues orange alert: very strong wind and heavy showers expected