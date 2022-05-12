Malta’s first-ever AgriFair is showcasing all things local

Malta AgriFair 2022 will be shining a well-deserved spotlight on local produce, machinery, systems, and technological developments in the agricultural and fisheries sectors.

Despite its tiny size, Malta boasts an agricultural industry so strong that an unending range of products people make use of on a daily basis can be supplied through local means.

For the first time ever, the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights (MAFA) will be hosting the Malta AgriFair, giving this communuty of hard-working farmers, fishermen, and all other industry stakeholders the recognition it deserves.

The massive event will be taking place in May

This is set to be done through the participation of major stakeholders in the aforementioned fields – we’re talking SMEs, large organisations, and everything in between.

Through this, the fair will be providing a platform for both the local farming community and producers to inform the general public about the industries’ products and services.

Sounds interesting, right?

Whether you’ll be attending the AgriFair as a member of the agricultural and fisheries industries or just as a spectator, you can rest assured that there will be a lot that you can take away.

The huge list of exhibitors currently includes companies, organisations, and institutes of the likes of Malta Sunripe, Mgarr Farmers Cooperative Society, the Water Services Corporation, the Malta Food Agency, KPH Group, and ABACO Group – and that’s just scratching the surface!

Here’s a taste of what you can get out of a visit to this event…

Attendees are set to become better acquainted with the concept of ‘Farm to Fork’, as the food chain system of food production, harvesting, processing, distribution, and consumption will be demonstrated in a highly visual, innovative, and interactive manner.

But wait, there’s more! The Malta AgriFair is about far more than just theoretical learning – so much so that it will be hosting a fully-fledged live animal section where Maltese breeds of different farm animals will be showcased.

Speaking of farm animals, the fair will be hosting two Farm Animal Competitions: a live cow competition on 21st May at 6pm and a live sheep and goat competition on 22nd May at 10:30am.

There will also be plenty of opportunities to learn about Malta’s thriving fishing industry. One of the fair’s most unique attractions, for example, will see wooden models of five different species of fish found in Maltese seas get suspended from the venue’s roof.

The Aquaculture Directorate, an exhibitor at the AgriFair, will also be putting various live fish on display in a range of aquariums.

Apart from that, a different area will be dedicated to agriculture, with demo fields showcasing different crops, trees, and vines.

One last thing – amongst the many other interesting demos set to be put up, a large honeycomb structure will also be on display to educate attendees about the Maltese honeybee. Sweet!

If you’re planning on attending the AgriFair with your children, you’ll be pleased to know that there will be not one, but two kids’ areas.

And if all that walking around and learning makes you feel peckish, you can always refuel at the fair’s restaurant or food stalls, which will be serving Maltese food.

Thinking of attending?

The Malta AgriFair 2022 will be taking place at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre (MFCC) in Ta’ Qali from Friday 20th May to Sunday 22nd. The opening hours for all three days of the fair are 10am to 10pm.

A standard ticket to this event (for individuals aged between 12 and 59) will only set you back €3, whilst children below the age of 12 and seniors (aged 60 and over) get to enter for free.