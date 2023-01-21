Government planted over 35,000 trees, shrubs in 2022

Some 35,600 trees and shrubs were planted by the government in parks and natural sites, in more than 54 localities across Malta and Gozo in 2022.

All these trees that are being planted by government entities will be registered on MapMyTree, a web application launched by the European Commission

This app, which is available at mapmytree.eea.europa.eu, is open to everyone, and not only for government entities. Individuals, businesses, and organisations who plant indigenous trees to enrich Malta’s biodiversity and reduce the impacts of the climate emergency can register them to contribute towards the attainment of the three billion trees target.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli explained that these trees will be one of Malta’s first contributions to the European Union objective of planting three billion trees by 2030.

“The trees that we are planting are an important way of preserving our natural environment. They also contribute to our long-term plan for more green open spaces, where families can relax and enjoy a better quality of life closer to nature,” Dalli said.

One of the Labour Party’s major electoral pledges for the 2022 election was to invest €700 million in the creation of green open spaces in every locality.

Project Green, the agency overseeing this project is planting 7,500 indigenous trees this year, which will be funded by the private sector to achieve their ESG commitments, said Dalli.

The EU established its three billion trees target by 2030 as part of the European Green Deal, an environmental plan for Europe’s sustainability and environmental resilience, in reaction to the 2020 pandemic. This target also forms part of the EU Biodiversity Strategy 2030.

Ambjent Malta Director Josianne Muscat explained that whilst measuring Europe’s progress towards this goal, the MapMyTree web app is also raising awareness on the importance of afforestation and environment protection in Malta.