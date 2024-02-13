New road to Smart City ‘a stupid proposal’ say Friends of the Earth

Environmental NGO Friends of the Earth Malta has condemned plans for a new road that will pass through agricultural land, linking Zabbar to Smart City.

The proposed road is set to take up a massive 80,000 sq.m area of land, from Notre Dame Gate in Zabbar, along the Cottonera Lines, passing by the Capuchin Convent in Kalkara, on to Smart City.

As shown on this Google map, the location of the proposed road is that of a quiet road and pathway lined by pine and carob trees and agricultural fields, along the walls of the Cottonera lines.

“It is incredulous that in a time of simultaneous climate and biodiversity crises, while farmers are protesting about the loss of agricultural land and food security remains a national challenge, such proposals get to see the daylight,” said FOE’s Climate Campaign Coordinator, Dr Suzanne Maas.

Maas, who did her PhD research on the topic of sustainable mobility, criticised the proposal. “This proposed road would take up precious agricultural land and open spaces along the historic fortifications, while inducing further private car demand, increasing traffic in the area around Zabbar and Fgura, contributing to even more air and noise pollution, and higher carbon emissions from transport.”

Maas said the site of the proposed road should be enhanced as an open space and active mobility route, connecting the newly upgraded Park ta’ San Klement and Vjal Kottoner with its new pavement and cycle lane on one side, and Kalkara and Smart City on the other.

“A cycle lane could be added along the wide roads that already exist: Triq Santa Liberata, which passes by the convent in Kalkara, and Triq il-Missjoni Taljana towards Smart City.

“Rather than making the same old mistakes again, this should be an opportunity to start doing things differently. To plan for sustainable mobility connections instead of inviting and creating more traffic. To preserve and restore scenic pathways along our natural and cultural heritage, for people to enjoy in peace and health.”

Road connections to Smart City already exist, Maas said, saying enhanced connectivity to Smart City should focus on promoting public and active transport.

“Greenwashing the proposed new road by including a cycle lane in the design is adding insult to injury, as the area today is a quiet road where people can safely walk, cycle and enjoy the open space,” she said.

Friends of the Earth Malta said it is proposing a list of solutions that can increase connectivity between Smart City and Malta’s main urban areas and the airport, instead of building yet another new road.

One of them is a a shuttle service between the ferry landing site in Bormla and Smart City, which was just upgraded and is just five minutes away from Smart City. FOE said this multimodal ferry landing site, already funded by the Transport Malta project ‘SMITHs’ (Sustainable Multi-Intermodal Transport Hubs, should include connections to other sustainable modes of transport, such as shared bikes and scooters to cover the final 2.5km stretch to Smart City – a 10 minute trip by (e-)bicycle or scooter.

FOE also called for a shuttle service between Paola, one of the main public transport hubs in the south, with buses passing every few minutes from Valletta and the airport, to Smart City. “Malta Public Transport has proposed a Bus Rapid Transit on their southern corridor, the busiest bus route on the island, which could connect onwards to Smart City if implemented,” Maas said.

FOE also called for a new ferry connection between Valletta and Kalkara, with a landing site serving Esplora, Villa Bighi and Kalkara, and a connecting shuttle service to Smart City.

“A large-scale development project such as Smart City should have a Green Travel Plan promoting sustainable mobility options, and frankly should have been designed from the start with sustainable transport connections in mind,” Maas said.

“Buses and the harbour ferry services are offered for free now for anyone with a Tallinja card. Why are we spending public funds on these services if we do not encourage people to actually use them? The above proposed alternatives would make this area more attractive and accessible by public transport.”