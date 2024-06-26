Graffitti notes government's snail's pace to reform construction sector

Despite the clear illegality, the construction was both initiated and completed while the appeal was still in process.

According to Graffitti, the situation in Qala exemplifies the widespread abuses within a planning sector dominated by developers. The controversy centres around swimming pools constructed by Joseph Portelli in Qala's ODZ, despite the definitive revocation of their permit by the Court of Appeal on March 13.

After some time, Portelli applied to sanction the two illegal pools, and the Planning Authority approved them after a few months. Moviment Graffitti, alongside the Qala Local Council, appealed this decision, leading the courts to revoke the permits and declare the pools illegal.

Despite this court ruling, defective appeals laws allowed for the pools to be completed during the appeals process. The same issue applies to a large part of another significant development in Qala. The Planning Tribunal (EPRT) revoked the permit (PA/09606/19) for 63 apartments across four stories, but much of this building was already constructed by the time the permit was revoked.

The NGO noted that despite Prime Minister Robert Abela's promise in May 2023 to reform the appeals law, no such reform has occurred. The footage released by Moviment Graffitti shows that this problematic law has led to environmental destruction not only in Qala but also in Mistra and numerous other locations.

In April 2024, Moviment Graffitti urged the Prime Minister to implement this crucial reform and to dismantle the illegal ODZ pools in Qala. However, no action has been taken.

“While the government is always quick to go out of its way to serve the interests of developers, it works at a snail's pace, or does nothing at all, regarding the reforms that are necessary to provide a shred of decency to the planning sector.”

“Some animals are more equal than others,” Movement Graffitti concluded.