menu

Army of jellyfish invade Malta

Mauve stingers appear at several spots along island's east coast

massimo_costa
5 May 2018, 4:49pm
by Massimo Costa
Millions of jellyfish have appeared along various seaside spots in Malta
Millions of jellyfish have appeared along various seaside spots in Malta

A massive number of jelly fish were today spotted along several seaside spots in Malta, with many of them having also been swept up to shore.

Photos of the onslaught by the gelatinous aquatic animals were posted on Facebook by Professor Alan Deidun from the University of Malta’s geosciences department, who said that millions of the creatures had arrived all along the entire east coast of the island.

Deidun, who manages the ‘Spot the Jellyfish’ campaign, identified the jellyfish as Pelagia noctiluca, commonly known as mauve stingers, which were seen in places including St Thomas Bay, Marsacala, Xghajra, Msida and Bahar ic-Caghaq.

“I had sort of predicted this last January, when we experienced a long dry and warm spell, that the major mauve stinger bloom this year would come early and would be of larger proportions,” Deidun wrote.

Mauve stingers, which normally bloom towards the end of this month, or early in June, are distributed widely in all warm and temperate waters around the world, including the Mediterranean Sea.

Their stings produce a burning sensation, intense pain, a rash and inflammation.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in Environment
Army of jellyfish invade Malta

Army of jellyfish invade Malta
Massimo Costa
Ras il-Hobz submarine sewage outfall to be replaced

Ras il-Hobz submarine sewage outfall to be replaced
Massimo Costa
Water tunnel to increase national reliance on desalination

Water tunnel to increase national reliance on desalination
James Debono
[ANALYSIS] First come, first served at the petrol pump. But will the ERA push reform further?

[ANALYSIS] First come, first served at the petrol pump. But will the ERA push reform further?
James Debono
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe