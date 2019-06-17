menu

You can start camping again in Kemmuna, Ambjent Malta confirms

Thousands of new trees were planted

david_hudson
17 June 2019, 8:41pm
by David Hudson
The ban on the Santa Marija camping site has been lifted as rehabilitation works near their completion
Chairman of Ambjent Malta and Gzira Mayor Conrad Borg Manche confirmed that the designated camping site in Kemmuna will be completed in the coming days.

"Random camping in Kemmuna used to contribute to extensive damage to the environment. Now rehabilitation works have designated a camping area near Santa Marija bay," Manche told MaltaToday, adding that as part of the rehabilitation, new rubble walls and dustbins were constructed.

"The area is declared a Natura 2000 site. As part of a reforestation project, thousands of new trees were planted," he said.

The works were carried out by Ambjent Malta in collaboration with the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).

The rehabilitation project means that the ban on camping in the popular area due to the environmental damage caused has been rescinded and that camping will once more become a possibility in the coming days.

One has to file an application through ERA to be granted permission to camp on the new site.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
