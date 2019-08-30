Wied Bufula outlet saved from development

menu

james
30 August 2019, 11:07am
by James Debono
The Planning Authority has rejected a zoning application to designate the mouth of Wied Bufula, the valley at Xemxija, for residential development.

Government agency Ambjent Malta had objected to the application because it would have blocked the only remaining outflow point of the valley to the sea, warning that this would have resulting in flooding problems. The case officer had also recommended refusal for the same reason.

The St Paul’s Bay local council had also objected to the change of zoning of the site. 

Council member Mario Salerno, who attended last week’s meeting, rebutted a report presented by the developers claiming that existing culverts were sufficient to cater for storm water resulting from the application, pointing out that during heavy rain, storm water already overflowed the culverts and created danger to pedestrians.

The zoning application presented by Mario Debono on behalf of Wied Bufula Developments Limited proposed a change in zoning by removing a schemed road, creating a pedestrian route to link Triq San Pawl and Triq Ghajn Rasul and designating a new zone for residential development.

