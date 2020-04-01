Hunters get Ornis to recommend spring hunting season, but decision hits legal snag

The Ornis Committee has voted to open a spring hunting season for quail, despite having been informed by the Maltese police that are not enough resources to polices the season due to the strain prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

All members of the consultative committee voted to recommend that Malta derogates from the EU’s ban on spring hunting, except for BirdLife Malta and the Environment and Resources Authority.

But the Ornis chairman and the Wild Birds Regulation Unit confirmed to the committee that at law they could not present their recommendation to the minister under whose purview the WBRU falls, Gozo minister Clint Camilleri, a hunter.

At law the Ornis recommendation can only be made to the environment minister, Aaron Farrugia, a declaration that confirms the legal position of BirdLife in a court case it filed against the change in ministerial portfolio.

The controversial decision to recommend a spring hunting season will be a matter of concern because at law, a minimum of seven police officers or hunting monitors are required for every 1,000 hunters licensed for the spring season.

Additionally, the health authorities have said they are still carrying out their risk assessment as to whether allowing such an activity while the nation is under voluntary isolation and lockdown, would be advisable due to the coronavirus pandemic.