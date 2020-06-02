Sand sifting at Ramla Bay suspended not to disturb turtle nest

Sand sifting at Ramla Bay in Gozo has been suspended after a Loggerhead turtle laid eggs on the beach on Friday evening.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said the ministry took immediate steps to ensure the nest was surveilled day and night, appealing to visitors to keep their distance from the site.

Camilleri said the sand sifting which had been planned for this week, to clean the sand of cigarette butts and plastic, was suspended so as not to disturb the turtle nest.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said the nest site had been placed under an emergency conservation order to ensure its safety.

The Loggerhead turtle is globally protected and plays a vital role in the marine ecosystem. This was the first recorded and confirmed nest in Gozo in 70 years.

Two years ago, a turtle laid eggs at Ġnejna Bay. Around a month later, 100 baby turtles hatched and made their way to the sea.

