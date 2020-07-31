menu

Loggerhead turtle Dodo released into the sea after yearlong rehabilitation

Fishers are reporting large numbers of loggerhead turtles in Maltese waters as Dodo is released back into the wild after recovering from its injuries

kurt_sansone
31 July 2020, 2:56pm
by Kurt Sansone
Dodo the turtle being returned back to the wild at Għajn Tuffieħa after recovering from fish hook injuries
A loggerhead turtle named Dodo that was rescued last year after it sustained fish hook injuries was released back to the sea this morning.

The turtle was transported to Riviera Bay, Għajn Tuffieħa, from where it made its way back into the wild after being successfully rehabilitated by Nature Trust, an NGO, and the Environment and Resources Authority.

ERA is engaged in an agreement with Nature Trust Malta to assist financially in the rescue and rehabilitation of injured fauna.

Nature Trust Malta President Vince Attard explained that Dodo was brought in injured by a fishing hook and was medicated for the past year.

He said that currently, fishers were reporting large number of loggerhead turtles and so Dodo had a good chance of joining other turtles in the Maltese waters.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia who attended the turtle release, said biodiversity was high on the EU agenda and his ministry was leading and promoting a number of initiatives in marine protection.

READ ALSO: Loggerhead turtle lays eggs at Ghadira Bay

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
