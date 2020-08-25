menu

Three illegally imported Hermann’s tortoises confiscated by customs

The three Hermann’s tortoises were handed over to the Environment and Resources Authority

laura_calleja
25 August 2020, 9:14am
by Laura Calleja
A Hermanni tortoise
Three illegally imported Hermann’s tortoises were confiscated during a joint operation on Monday afternoon, Customs said.

In a joint operation, personnel from the Border Inspect Post, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), and the Customs Department intercepted a vehicle which was transporting three turtles without any supporting documents.   

“The turtles, identified as Testudo Hermanni, were imported illegally and, hence, legal action is required,” Customs said.

Both the vehicle and the turtles were confiscated. The tortoises were then handed over to ERA officials for further proceedings, whilst the vehicle in question was retained under customs custody.

Three illegally imported Hermann's tortoises confiscated by customs

