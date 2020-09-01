BirdLife answers the difficult questions on bird migration

Do you know why some flocks of birds fly in a V-shape, while others fly in a circle?

Do you know why birds migrate south during the autumn period?

These are only a taster of the questions that BirdLife Malta plan to explore through their new #onthemove campaign.

BirdLife Malta will be sharing facts about migration across their social media platforms, with features on common birds found during the autumn migration.

People are also being encouraged to share their bird sightings with BirdLife Malta through an online form created for this campaign. Locals who are keen on volunteering with the group are being given the opportunity to watch over migratory birds as they pass over Malta on their way to wintering grounds.

“We are seeking to encourage people to enjoy migration as it happens. This campaign will not only be raising awareness through information but also engaging with the general public to experience the beauty of migration,” said BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana.

Illegal hunting in Malta and Gozo has been on the increase during recent years, with 2020 being the worst year over the past eight years.

Nonetheless, BirdLife Head of Conservation Nicholas Barbara noted an increase in awareness and care from the general public, hoping that this could make a difference to migrating birds flying over the islands.