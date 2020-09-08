[WATCH] Intruder caught on CCTV stealing Barn Owls from Buskett project

Intruder caught on CCTV stealing Barn Owls from Buskett project

An intruder has been caught on CCTV entering a protected enclosure for Barn Owls run by the hunting federation FKNK in Rabat’s Buskett wood.

The intrusion was recorded just days after the FKNK announced the final phase of its Progett Barbagann.

Two of five barn owls kept inside the captive breeding area were found to have been removed.

The FKNK reported the break-in and theft to the police in Rabat. It appealed for information from the public to bring to justice the perpetrator.