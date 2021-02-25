menu

'Uphold EU directives on nature and bird protection,' BirdLife tells Bernard Grech

BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana says if PN wants to respect public opinion, it cannot backtrack on its commitment to implement the EU directives 

laura_calleja
25 February 2021, 12:28pm
by Laura Calleja
Bernard Grech was accompanied by Shadow Minister for the Environment and Climate Change Robert Cutajar and Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and SMEs Edwin Vassallo
Bernard Grech was accompanied by Shadow Minister for the Environment and Climate Change Robert Cutajar and Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and SMEs Edwin Vassallo

The Nationalist Party cannot backtrack on its commitment to implement the EU directives on protecting nature and birds if it wants to respect public opinion, BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana said.

Sultana made the statement during a meeting with Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Wednesday at PN headquarters.

"The Nationalist Party must uphold the spirit of the Acquis Communautaire and not buckle under pressure from the hunters’ lobby," Sultana said. 

The meeting included discussing the recent infringement proceedings initiated by the European Commission against the government after it handed over Miżieb and Aħrax Woodlands to the hunting lobby.

Sultana also highlighted that bird protection enforcement once conducted by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) was removed and replaced with the Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRY) run by trappers.

He also mentioned the vote-catching move by the government to move the WBRU under the remit of Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri and how several aspects of the Treaty negotiated with the European Union before Malta acceded to the EU has been continuously ignored by the government, leading to action being taken against Malta in past years.

Grech also pretended results during the meeting, which showed that last year was a record for illegal hunting casualties due to poor enforcement and weakening of government laws.

More in Nature
'Uphold EU directives on nature and bird protection,' BirdLife tells Bernard Grech

'Uphold EU directives on nature and bird protection,' BirdLife tells Bernard Grech
Laura Calleja
20 kilometres of underground tunnel helped Malta manage its flooding problems

20 kilometres of underground tunnel helped Malta manage its flooding problems
2021 saw Malta’s warmest January since 1923, and Earth’s sixth warmest

2021 saw Malta’s warmest January since 1923, and Earth’s sixth warmest
Matthew Vella
Tal-Wej landowners protesting scheduling: ERA says designation backed by science

Tal-Wej landowners protesting scheduling: ERA says designation backed by science
James Debono
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.