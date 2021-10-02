Four greater flamingos shot down at Qawra Point

BirdLife Malta said that its volunteers have on Saturday morning witnessed four Greater Flamingos being shot down off Qawra Point.

It said that a bird watcher witnessed a flock of flamingos being shot down and that they called the police, who arrested and are interrogating the hunter in question. BirdLife urged the police “to use all their resources to solve this case.”

Police sources said that a unit from the Armed Forces has retrieved three out of the four carcasses of the flamingos, out at sea.

Birdlife said that Qawra point is an area renowned for illegal hunting.