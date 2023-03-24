Protected bird shot just weeks ahead of Ornis decision on spring hunting

Bird conservationists and hunters will discuss next Wednesday at the Ornis Committee the annual recommendation to the government on derogating from the EU’s ban on spring hunting.

BirdLife reported on Friday morning that a Black-winged stilt had been injured by a shotgun wound, confirming illegal hunting was still widespread even ahead of the official decision on whether to open the spring season or not.

Malta is facing infringement procedures from the European Commission for insisting on opening the spring hunting season in defiance of the EU’s Birds Directive’s ban on shooting birds as they fly north from Africa.

The Black-winged stilt is a protected species which nests around the Mediterranean, including in Malta at the Għadira natural reserve. Left alone, these birds will seek refuge in various coastal areas, and without the fear of being killed, nest in more places in Malta.

“Although the hunting season is not yet open, such an accident clearly shows that there are people around with shotguns ready to hunt such species, for stuffed bird collections, as these types of birds try to reach the European continent this spring,” BirdLife said.

“In the coming weeks, a decision could be taken at the Ornis Committee on a proposal to legally include the Black-winged stilt in stuffed bird collections – together with the opening of the spring hunting season, these two decisions would spell disaster for the protection of the islands’ avifauna.”