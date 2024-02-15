Farmers and scientists to educate public on Maltese snakes and reptiles

Friends of the Earth Malta will launch an e-learning course on Maltese snakes and reptiles that will help learners understand the effect of human interaction and climate change on the islands’ herpetofauna.

HerpTrust will provide participants essential knowledge on Human-Herpetofauna Interactions (HHI), conservation and coexistencem, together with vocational educational materials for wider dissemination.

Project coordinator Anne Marie Apap said the collaboration, together with Ecostack Innovations, will raise awareness about the importance of herpetofauna conservation. “We seek to empower individuals to contribute to their protection and the preservation of biodiversity.”

Reptiles and amphibians confront significant challenges on a global scale. The reality of climate change disturbs their body temperatures, and human activities result in habitat loss, leaving them more vulnerable.

Contrary to expectations, warmer climates do not necessarily benefit these creatures. Instead, they find themselves navigating a perplexing maze to maintain comfort.

Additionally, there exists a startling lack of awareness regarding the indispensable roles these animals fulfil within ecosystems. The relentless expansion of urban areas and ongoing development activities rapidly diminish their natural habitats.

Diverse stakeholders will be engaged throughout the project, including farmers, environmental scientists, civil servants, educators, and citizens, to assist in raising awareness and promoting actions for herpetofauna conservation.

Additionally, an interactive online tool will be created for countryside managers to access information on local herpetofauna species and engage in citizen science projects, contributing to ongoing monitoring and conservation efforts.

The project is in partnership with the Open University of Cyprus.