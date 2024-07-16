Fourth turtle nesting site at Golden Bay

A fourth turtle nesting site of this season has been spotted during a routine morning patrol by Nature Trust Malta (NTM-FEE) volunteers.

The turtle nesting site was found at Għajn Tuffieħa, which is the site that saw the most turtle activity this season.

“This new nest is most welcome however as was the case with the second nest this season, it has been laid very close to the shore in an area which poses a high risk of mortality should weather conditions become unfavourable,” Nature Trust Malta said.

To maximise the nest’s chances of survival, ERA and Nature Trust Malta (NTM-FEE) officials worked closely together to ensure that the eggs are safely moved next to the other two nests at Ir-Ramla tal-Mixquqa (Golden Bay).

The loggerhead turtle is a long-living, slowly maturing marine species that inhabits tropical to warm temperate areas. This species is classified as globally endangered by the World Conservation Area (IUCN) and is also protected by various national and international legislation. Capturing, killing, taking, and trading these turtles, as well as the deliberate disturbance of these species, particularly during the period of breeding, rearing and migration, is prohibited and subject to legal action. Even the destruction of eggs or taking of eggs from the wild is strictly prohibited and constitutes a criminal offence.

The national ‘Flora, Fauna and Natural Habitats Protection Regulations’ impose a minimum fine of nearly €500 and going up to nearly €2,400 for each egg that may be destroyed or taken from the wild. The area where the loggerhead turtles has laid its eggs is also a protected area under the Environment Protection Act and a Natura 2000 site through the EU Habitats Directive.

ERA will continue to coordinate with NTM-FEE to ensure that the nest is protected, with an Emergency Conservation Order.

“The general public is encouraged to act responsibly as excessive noise, trampling and light close to the nesting area may pose a threat to turtle eggs and any hatchlings. ERA encourages the public to immediately report any observations of turtle activity to ERA on over the phone (2292 3500) or through its customer care system, or directly to NTM (9999 9505),” ERA said.

Volunteers will also be required by NTM-FEE during the nesting period to help with monitoring and other tasks related to this turtle nest.

NTM-FEE are sponsored by ERA to conduct animal rescues and rehabilitation around the Maltese islands.