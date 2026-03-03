Police investigating death of 11-month-old baby

Police are investigating the death of a baby in a home in St Julian's.

The 11-month-old baby girl was found dead at around 11:30pm on Monday in a home in Triq Andre Maurois.

Police did not provide any other information regarding the case.

According to TVM, the baby's father is a Serbian national, and found the baby dead when he returned from work late at night. He then asked the mother, an English woman, where the child was, as she replied that she was sleeping downstairs.

When the father entered the room, he found her dead after presumably choking on her own vomit.

Magistrate Franco Agius was informed of the incident and has launched an inquiry.