menu

Six-storey development approved opposite Simar nature reserve

The Xemxija development will see the construction of apartments reaching up to a height of six storeys abutting over the reserve

james
19 April 2018, 11:13am
by James Debono

The Planning Authority on Wednesday approved the development of a six-storey apartment block opposite the Simar Nature Reserve in Xemxija which will replace an existing two-storey dwelling.

The development will see the construction of apartments reaching up to a height of six storeys abutting over the reserve, despite the area having a height limitation policy permitting up to a maximum of only four floors.

The development will be crammed in a building height of 22m as dictated by policy guidelines issued in 2015 which have now overruled local plans.

Conservationists BirdLife had expressed its concern that the permit will set a precedent for more development in the area, noting that when the bird reserve was created in 1992 development in the area was limited to two storeys.

In subsequent years the site had seen “little or no development” impinging on the reserve.

The organisation warned that further development will result in “further disturbance to this sensitive site” in terms of construction noise and an increase in residents.

BirdLife Malta had objected to the development and had called for the intervention of the Environment and Resources Authority to ensure that any development is sensitive to the ecology of the designated protected bird sanctuary located just a few meters away.  

Since the site is located opposite is-Simar Nature Reserve, a method statement proposing mitigation measures to minimise noise and dust pollution during the demolition and construction phases has been submitted by the developer.

James Debono is MaltaToday's chief reporter on environment, planning and land use issues, ...
More in Nature
[WATCH] Thousands of protected birds shot as government was misled, Birdlife says
Nature

[WATCH] Thousands of protected birds shot as government was misled, Birdlife says
Tia Reljic
Six-storey development approved opposite Simar nature reserve
Nature

Six-storey development approved opposite Simar nature reserve
James Debono
[WATCH] Protected bird of prey shot a few days into spring hunting season
Nature

[WATCH] Protected bird of prey shot a few days into spring hunting season
Tia Reljic
Minister to publish ERA report on fuel station policy next week
National

Minister to publish ERA report on fuel station policy next week
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe